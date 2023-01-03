Miami named an ‘LEED Gold City’ for tackling issues that impact climate change, resilience and environmental health

The City of Miami is now a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold City, joining more than 150 US. cities recognized for their efforts to meet “green” performance against metrics in energy, water, waste, transportation, education, health, safety, prosperity, and equitability.

The LEED program was designed to help buildings and communities achieve high energy-saving performance that impacts human and environmental health.The rating system is designed by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), said Suarez.

“Miami continues to lead the way as the most sustainable city in the world,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said. “We have pledged Carbon Neutrality by 2050, and our buildings will play a big role in achieving this feat. Our resilience planning ensures that all buildings comply with the highest sustainability standards and being named a LEED Gold City is indicative that we are on the right track to building a Miami That Lasts Forever and Works for Everyone.”

The city had to cover a lot of ground to achieve LEED Gold certification. It had to create initiatives to tackle things like climate change and mitigating health issues for residents.

The Miami metropolitan area, which encompasses 55 square miles with a population of 6 million, is the ninth largest city in the nation, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

It also has the third-largest skyline with 300 high-rises,

The USGBC's green building system measured a city’s performance to achieve LEED Gold certification based on resilience planning, green building policies, environmental justice, innovation and equity, green spaces, alternative fuel vehicles and regional priority.

With Miami's initiatives aimed at improving sustainability, the USGBC pointed to environmental justice as an important factor in the designation, noting that toxic soil was removed from seven city parks and minimizing health risks in the historic West Grove and other neighborhoods.

The USGBC also recognized Miami for its resilience planning, which has identified its climate vulnerabilities and taken steps to fight threats through citywide planning, including the Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan, Miami Forever Climate Ready and the City’s Strategic Plan.

Miami's Green building policy also helped gain the Gold certification – expediting review of LEED projects and, through the Miami21 initiative.

About 87 percent of Miami residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, which substantially exceeds the national average of 55 percent.

Rounding out the city’s achievements relates to alternative fuel vehicles. The city requires 20 percent of new off-street parking to be EV-capable and is also working with FP&L and to install EV charges at all city parks.

“A sustainable city strives to offer its residents a higher living standard,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO of USGBC. “A LEED city takes action and delivers measurable outcomes that improves overall quality of life for residents.”