Miami's soccer energy kicked into a fever pitch Thursday afternoon after Hard Rock Stadium was selected to be one of the 16 cities -- one of 11 U.S. cities -- that will host the 2026 World Cup men's games.

America's most multi-cultural environment in South Florida will be the perfect mix for the tournament, which will expand from 32 to 48 teams.

Legendary singer Gloria Estefan, speaking on video during the FS1 announcement, said, "We are excited. ... The rhythm and Miami is gonna get you."

U.S. cities hosted games in 1994, and this time, Canada and Mexico also will feature games.

The 2026 World Cup commences in November and December of 2026.

"Miami-Dade is the ideal community to host the 2026 World Cup," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Our residents hail from every corner of the world, creating a vibrant metropolitan area unlike any other in the United States. Soccer runs through the veins of our county.

"After years of collaboration with partners across the region, we couldn't be more proud to welcome FIFA to Miami-Dade."

Soccer has gotten a big boost lately with the David Beckham-backed MLS team, Inter Miami CF, which began play in 2020 and now plays at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, but plans are proposed to create a stadium near the Miami International Airport, to be called Miami Freedom Park.

This year's World Cup is just 158 days away, when the USA squad faces Wales on Nov. 21 in Doha, Qatar.

Currently, the USA is ranked 15th before the next rankings are released June 23. Brazil, Belgium and France top the list.

In 2026, Vancouver, B.C., and Toronto will host games -- the first time Canada will host men's World Cup games.

Other cities included Mexico City, at legendary Azteca Stadium, sometimes known as the “Colossus of Santa Úrsula"-- where games were hosted in 1970 and '86.

Kansas City, one of six new venues for the U.S., also will host games "in the world's loudest stadium," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

Orlando lost out on its bid, although it was one of the 22 finalists and had hosted games in 1994. Late last year, the state put in a $10 million bid to attempt to get Orlando to host games.

Nashville and Washington, D.C., also lost bids. Some decisions were made within the last 48 hours, FIFA officials said.

The host cities:

West Region

Vancouver BC

Seattle

San Francisco Bay Area

Los Angeles Sofi Stadium

Guadalajara, Mexico

Central Region

Kansas City

Dallas

Atlanta

Houston

Monterrey, Mexico

Mexico City Azteca Stadium

East Region