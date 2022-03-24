Miami on Top 10 list of Metro Areas with largest YOY-rent hikes

In a race nobody wants to win, Miami came in 9th in RedFin’s Top 10 List of cities in the United States with the largest year-over-year (YOY) rent increase for the month of February.

Other South Florida cities joining Miami on the Top 10 list were Fort Lauderdale (7th) and West Palm Beach (8th), all with 30+ percent YOY rent increases.

Austin, Texas – where the average rent went up over 40 percent – was number one on the list, according to the RedFin report.

New York City placed third with rents rising 36 percent compared to 2021.

Other cities on the Top-10 list were Portland (2nd), Newark (4th), Nassau County, NY (5th), New Brunswick, NJ (7th) and Denver, CO (10th).

RedFin reported that only two of the 50 largest metro areas saw rents decrease in February: Milwaukee (down 3 percent) and Kansas City, MO, where rents fell 2 percent.

After increasing 30.3 percent over February 2021, the average rent price in Miami is now $3,010/month. Last week, in response to rising rents, the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners approved an ordinance requiring “fair notice” from landlords who increase rent prices in both incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county.

The legislation mandates a 60-day written notice before a landlord may increase rent by more than 5% when the current lease ends.

For the complete RedFin report, click here.