Miami Police is intensifying the search for a car that struck and killed a French woman last week in downtown Miami.

Traffic Homicide investigators are looking for a 2018 to 2021 dark-colored Nissan Pathfinder missing a front bumper and with windshield and headlight damage.

24-year-old Justine Avenet’s was hit on her bicycle and killed by a vehicle that hit her and fled the scene leaving her seriously injured. City of Miami Police have been trying for days to find the person responsible, which occurred on Biscayne Boulevard and NE 22nd Street in the early hours of Sunday, October 30.

Avenet’s family is desperately seeking information about who is responsible for the death of her daughter, who had recently arrived in Miami from France.

"She came here to work from France. She was a lively lovely little girl who was always ready to experience anything," said Corinne Avenet. "She loved her life here.”

“We beg you to come forward, whoever saw anything," she added.

Miami police officers arrived around Northeast Biscayne Boulevard and 22nd Street around 3:15 a.m. this past Sunday to investigate a hit-and-run call involving a bicyclist with serious bodily injury.

The City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced Avenet dead at the scene.

Miami Police Detective Marvin Lopez told Local 10 News the vehicle was heavily damaged. "The entire front bumper was completely damaged and ripped off due to the crash," Lopez said. "The windshield has damage on the right side and the right headlight is completely shattered and busted, but it still works."

Miami Police are urging the community to help provide detectives with the information and whereabouts of the SUV and/or the suspect.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.