Miami prices continue to decline; where do the stand compared to January?

For the second week in a row, gas prices in the Miami area continued to drop, falling $0.051 per gallon during the last week.

The average price of a gallon of gas off the island was $3.54 per gallon as of Sunday. While the two-week drop provides some relief to drivers, gas prices in Miami are $0.22.8 per gallon higher than a month ago and $0.5.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, a website that tracks gas prices across the US, the cheapest price in Miami Sunday was $2.99 per gallon, with the highest reported at $4.74 per gallon.

"For the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline, primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“However, especially for gasoline, high levels of coming maintenance and the eventual transition to summer gasoline could lead today's declines to reverse down the road. For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we're likely to eventually see increases again down the road," De Haan added.

For more, click here.