Miami public schools to add 50 electric school buses

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS) will be receiving 50 new electric school buses to be put into service during the 2023-2024 school year.

Classes for all MDCPS start Thursday, August 17.

“We at M-DCPS are committed to creating a sustainable and environmentally conscious future for our students and community,” MDCPS School Board Chair Mari Tere Rojas said in a statement.

“We are proud to be taking this step towards reducing our carbon footprint and setting an example for the rest of the nation.”

On August 9, 2017, Rojas introduced item H-14 to reduce energy costs and consumption, highlighting the benefits of energy conservation. On October 2021, the School Board approved a grant that allowed the District to acquire up to 50 new electric buses.

A ceremony to commemorate the acquisition of 50 new electric buses, members of school board, including Chair Rojas and Vice-Chair Danny Espino, will be held Tuesday, August 15 at 11 a.m. at the Department of Transportation Operations Office, 15501 S.W. 117th Avenue, Miami.