Miami ranks 4th for most apartment construction in 2023

1.2 million new apartments have been added nationwide since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, and Miami has contributed a big portion to that statistic.

And the trend does not seem to slow down, with over 460,000 rental units predicted to be finished by the end of the year, according to a RentCafe list of the top cities building new apartments this year.

Among the United States, New York metro ranked first with 33,000 units expected to be opened this year. Almost one third of the new additions will be found in Brooklyn, 4,430 rentals in Queens, and 3,770 in Manhattan.

Dallas placed second behind New York, which is expected to deliver nearly 24,000 new rentals by the end of 2023. 4,176 are to be built in Dallas itself, with Forth Worth and Frisco following behind with 2,469 and 2,296 apartments, respectively.

Also in Texas, Houston took the third spot, as developers are expecting to add 24,434 new apartments by the end of the year. Most of the units are in Austin (12,692 units), with Georgetown (2,154 units) and Round Rock (1,481 units) lagging behind.

The Miami metropolitan area made the top five at fourth place, expecting 20,906 total units to be built by the end of 2023. Most of the rentals are to be located in Miami (9,362 units), and the rest will be found in cities including Hialeah (2,055 units) and West Palm Beach (1,175 units).

Miami has become a top spot for migrants of all ages, coming close to and even surpassing some of the most expensive and competitive real estate markets in the country. The demand for housing has risen, accompanied by a push for more units to be built all over South Florida.

Between 2020 and 2022, Miami’s metro area was ranked 5th in the nation by RentCafe, bringing in a total of 42,960 new units. Miami itself ranked 7th across the United States, building 15,748 units. Within that same time period, Fort Lauderdale brought in 5,465 rentals and West Palm Beach built 1,892.

The driving force for apartment building has been even stronger in recent years, but new additions are predicted to decrease by 15% every year, expected to drop from 484,000 in 2024 to 408,000 in 2025, to eventually 400,000 in 2026, according to RentCafe.

The other cities included in the top 20 metros building the most apartments this year are: Atlanta; Phoenix; Los Angeles; Houston; Washington, DC; Denver; Charlotte, NC; Raleigh, NC; Orlando, FL; Seattle; Nashville, TN; Tampa, FL; San Francisco; Jacksonville, FL; Minneapolis; and Chicago.

For the full list, click here.