Tuesday, City of Miami residents reelected incumbent Francis Suarez to another term in office.

Suarez was heavily favorite in a field that included 4 relatively unknown candidates, Max Martinez, Marie Frantz Exantus, Anthony Melvin Dutrow and Francisco Pichel.

Suarez received almost 80 percent (21,479) of the 27,323 votes that were cast. The margin of victory for Suarez fell short of his win in 2017, when he received 86 percent of the vote.

Suarez, 44, continues his family legacy in City of Miami politics. His father Xavier Suarez, 72, served four terms from 1985 to 1993.

During his term, the younger Suarez has raised his national profile, while attracting a series of high-tech and investment firms to the City of Miami, including Blackstone, SoftBank and tech companies like cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com, eToro, and e-commerce business Open Store.

In his victory speech, delivered Tuesday night, Suarez said, “Thank you to Miami. You are my bosses, and guess what? The magic is back,” adding, “Today we embark on a new chapter, a journey together to finish what we started, to create the most fair and successful city in our country…”

“And we will do this by keeping taxes low, facilitating the private sector, by understanding the time value of money and government’s proper role in our society, creating the most dynamic tech economy in the world, being a hub for crypto and finance and the capitol of capital.”

Tuesday night, Suarez also mentioned finishing the Underline, a linear park below the Metrorail.