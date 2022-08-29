Two months after the city of Miami announced its lowest millage rate for property taxes in the city's history for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, city leaders delivered more good news: Residents will pay less for flood insurance starting next year.

During a press conference last week, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced the city's FEMA flood rating has improved from a Class 7 to 6, saving policyholders 5 to 10 percent in their insurance premiums.

The discount amounts to about $8.6 million a year in combined savings from insuring city assets and private properties through the National Flood Insurance Program.

Suarez said the city is not yet done.

A series of capital upgrade projects to minimize the threat of sea level rise, and more projects underway, will again improve the city's flood rating, the mayor said.

Reducing the insurance flood rate is part of the city's plan to lower living costs for its residents, Suarez said.

"I am super excited, it's a super day for the City of Miami," said Suarez, who was flanked by City Commission Chairwoman Christine King, Commissioner Manolo Reyes and city staff. "Just a few weeks ago, we announced a reduction in property taxes… Inflation has driven up the costs for food, gas and energy and the city of Miami is making decisions to reduce the costs for our residents."

Suarez said climate change experts have predicted Miami will be underwater in five to 10 years because it lacks the infrastructure to fight the threat of sea level rise. That may or may not be true given that the new FEMA flood rate places the city in a low risk category compared to other major U.S. cities, he added.

"We are less of a risk than Los Angeles, San Jose, Long Beach and Virginia Beach. These cities are in the 7 and 8 category," Suarez said.

Suarez said 30 projects have been completed addressing vulnerability areas, each designed to minimize the impact of massive flooding, and there are 21 other active projects with 11 more in the pipeline.

The city is spending over $100 million to upgrade its stormwater system and is using a $60 million state grant on projects to improve infrastructure.

Some of the projects, funded by the Miami Forever Bond, which voters approved in 2017, include installing 400 tidal backflow valves in Brickell, downtown Miami, Coconut Grove and other high- risk flood vincities, to help reduce the impact of king tides and rising water levels.

Suarez said the city is mounting an all-out effort to shield the city from the threat of sea level rise.The improved flood insurance rating is a start. "It's a tremendous and important day because of (past) criticism of our city,” he said.

Chairwoman King said the city is taking aggressive action to protect residents from flood damages. "We are making changes, taking action so our residents can enjoy life here, where they can work, live and play."

The improved FEMA flood rating proves critics of the city’s efforts were wrong, said Commissioner Reyes.

"Expectations a year ago was Miami was going to be under water," he said. "They were wrong. We have a government … that took action. We knew we had to work hard toward making our city safe from any climate change."