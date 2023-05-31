On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Miami Judge Christine Bandín to serve as Judge on the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court.

The appointment fills the seat vacated by Judge Alan Fine who resigned in February.

Bandín has served as a Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court’s County Domestic Violence division since her appointment in 2019.

Previously, she was a partner at Shutts & Bowen, LLP. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida International University and her juris doctor from the University of Miami.