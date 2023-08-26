Does it seem there are more people standing on the Crandon Blvd. bus stops, or throughout Miami-Dade County? Well, apparently taking the bus is becoming a thing, with June’s Metrobus ridership exceeding 4.55 million passengers.

Metrobus usage has now surpassed June’s pre-pandemic (2019) levels by 19.9 percent and when compared to June 2022, ridership was up 48.3 percent.

For the first six months if 2023, a total of 28,611,866 residents used the bus, compared to 24,902,618 in the first six months of 2019, almost a 15 percent increase.

The recently released data by Miami-Dade County, shows the impact that the post-pandemic work-from-home trend could be having on Metrorail, which relies more on downtown office workers.

June Metrorail ridership totaled 1.07 million, 9.4 percent more than in June 2022 but still 31.1 percent below the pre-pandemic level of June 2019.

While Metrorail tends to be used more by white-collar downtown office-type jobs, where post-pandemic work-from-home persists, Metrobus ridership is more blue-collar and service sector workers which requires in-person work.

Across all Miami-Dade County transit options – Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and STS Paratransit - the average number of weekday riders in June was 244,000, up 37 percent over June 2022 and 5.6 percent more than the pre-pandemic level of June 2019.

For the complete Miami-Dade County ridership report, click here.