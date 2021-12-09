Miami’s scooter rules continue to evolve; no longer banned

The chaos caused by electric scooters in the City of Miami was not enough for the city to retain its ban on the devices. The City Commissioners voted 3-1 Monday to lift the regulations banning them. Users will, however, have to follow new regulations.

The commission decided in early December to ban electric scooters after opponents argued the devices were a safety hazard for users, drivers and pedestrians.

Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla asked his colleagues to listen to the representatives of the companies of these vehicles: “The change is coming; it’s going to happen anyway. Regulate it.”

Díaz de la Portilla said police officers can enforce rules such as speed limits and safety issues like an overabundance of scooters on streets and sidewalks.

Commissioners want to require helmets be worn on scooters, and that there be only two scooters per block. The city’s parking authority has not yet released the new rules that authorities will enforce.

Bruno Lopes, manager of the shared scooter company Lime, said in a statement that he hopes to work closely with city officials to develop a safety program. “Specifically, we expect the city to continue to invest the millions of dollars in e-scooter fees that Lime and other operators pay for protected bike lanes,” Lopes said