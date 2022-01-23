Miami sees fatal auto accidents increase by 17 percent

If it seems accidents on Miami roads are getting more serious, they are. Fatal car accidents in Miami-Dade County increase by 17 percent in 2021.

Overall, there were 362 auto accident fatalities in Miami during 2021, compared to 310 in 2020 and 308 in 2019.

According to the website MiamiCars.com, when comparing 2021 car accidents to 2019, the total number of accidents were down 12 percent compared to the pre-COVID 2019, when 143,881 were in Miami-Dade County.

