If the temperature outside felt hotter than ever on Tuesday, you are right as Miami set a record hot temperature.

According to Brian McNoldy, Senior Research Associate at the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science (RSMAS) on Virginia Key, at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Miami’s heat index of 113 degrees Fahrenheit was an all-time high.

McNoldy Tweeted that the temperature/dewpoint combination is 95/79 drive the heat index. Adding that, “This also breaks the previous heat index record by a whopping 7°F!”

Wednesday also marked the climatological peak of the heat index in Miami, according to McNoldy.

The previous record was set July of this year when Miami International Airport reached 96 degrees. Before that, the previous high - 95 - was set in 2012, according to CBS Miami.

An Excessive Heat Warming, with dangerously hot conditions, is in effect for Miami-Dade County on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with Heat indices up to 115 degrees possible the NWS said.

The Extreme heat and humidity significantly increases the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

For Key Biscayne, the temperature is not forecast to reach into the 90s, with the high of 89 Fahrenheit degrees expected at 2 p.m.