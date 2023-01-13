Miami the nation’s 18th most age-friendly areas considering things like healthcare, public safety and activities

Miami's population apparently is aging successfully, at least according to one in-depth analysis, which ranks the Miami metro area as the 18th-best retirement spot in the U.S.

The study from StorageCafe, a nationwide self-storage search website, shows that the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metro area rated high in all categories when evaluated for their age-friendliness criteria, ranging from cost of living and access to healthcare to the local tax burden, public safety and the availability of recreational activities.

The Cape Coral-Fort Myers area ranked No. 1 among the 100 major U.S. metro areas studied, while the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area ranked third.

The Sunshine State boasts the highest percentage of senior citizens (21%) from the more than 50 million seniors living in the U.S., which make up 16.5% of the total population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

There will be 3.6 billion baby boomers turning 65 in 2023, and their focus probably will be on where they'd like to enjoy their retirement years.

What makes the Miami metro a top place for retirees to settle down in? According to the StorageCafe report:

– Seniors make up 30% of the city's adult population, and residents have a very high average life expectancy at 81.6 years;

– 11% of the metro’s multifamily accommodation is made up of age 55+ communities that are designed specifically to cater to a more relaxed, yet engaging lifestyle;

– There are ample parks and golf courses, plus seniors have an average income of over $31,000 a year;

– Seniors in Florida also benefit from a pleasant tax climate, with their incomes, benefits and inheritances not taxed, although there is both a sales tax and a property tax.

According to a Consumer Affairs report, recent studies from AARP and the U.S. Census Bureau show a growing interest by seniors wanting to age in place. Specifically, the AARP survey estimated that 76% of those older than 50 want to stay in their homes as they age.

On average, more than 10,000 people each day turn 65, according to Census data.

In Florida, certain studies are particularly popular among older residents, such as The Villages (81.6% seniors); Punta Gorda (54.1%); Homosassa Springs (30.1%) and Sebring (26.6%).

A University of Florida study estimated that by 2040, more than 25% of Florida's population will be over 65.

According to the StorageCafe analysis, however, Florida was not the most attractive area for the country's current crop of seniors. Half of the best retirement destinations actually are in the Northeast, where New York City, Albany and Bridgeport, CT, were among the highest-ranking locations.

In Florida, seniors in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area and the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro make up more of the populations there than in any other large metros across the U.S., accounting for 53.0% and 62.7%, respectively, and their average annual incomes are in excess of $35,000.

In addition, the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area led the country with the best safety score and residents there have a very high average life expectancy of 82.4 years (ahead of the Sarasota metro's 81.4 mark).

Top 10 retirement hot spots in the U.S.

1. Cape Coral-Fort Myers

2. Cleveland-Elyria (Ohio)

3. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

4. New York-Newark (N.J.)-Jersey City (Pa.)

5. Dayton-Kettering (Ohio)

6. Albany-Schenectady-Troy (N.Y.)

7. Milwaukee-Waukesha (Wisc.)

8. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

9. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura (Calif.)

10. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk (Conn.)

Other Florida sites

Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

A heat map of the top 100 metro areas, ranked by their ability to respond to retirees’ needs for quality living environments is linked here. Simply hover over each location to see what pushed it up in the ranking.