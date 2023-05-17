Miami to Orlando Brightline tickets now on sale; details and booking options

Planning a late summer family trip to Orlando and visiting the theme parks? Leave the car at home and take the train.

That’s the message Brightline, the high speed rail transportation company, is sending.

In a statement, Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline, said the company is “opening ticket sales from late summer through the beginning of next year,” adding that “while we are finalizing an official launch date, guests can now book travel for Labor Day, Halloween and holidays through the new year.”

Brightline will offer one-way SMART fares starting at $79 for adults and $39 for kids. Groups of 4+ automatically save an additional 25 percent on SMART fares.

SMART service offers a comfortable business-class option onboard in hand-stitched leather seats, complimentary Starlink-WiFi, multiple power and USB outlets and food and beverages available for purchase.

Brightline’s PREMIUM fares start at $149 one way. This is the equivalent of flying first class on an airplane, with a dedicated PREMIUM lounge, priority boarding, checked luggage, and complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the journey.

Once in Orlando, transportation and mobility options from Brightline Orlando Station will feature shuttles, Uber rideshare and car rental options. Upon purchasing a ticket, travelers will receive confirmation email and instructions on how to add on extras such as parking, checked baggage, and Brightline+ mobility options.

Train Schedule

Brightline’s high speed service includes 16 daily round trips with hourly departures between Miami and Orlando.

Regular service from Orlando to Miami will stop at all Brightline stations including West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Aventura.

To book a trip ticket, click here.