To provide a “clean, dignified and private space” for working Moms who choose to breastfeed, the City of Miami has acquired a Mamava lactation suite, which is now available in the City’s Dinner Key headquarters.

Mamava lactation suites, or pods, are freestanding spaces that provide a private option for new mothers to breastfeed or pump. Comfortably compact, the pod installed at Miami City Hall is designed specifically for breastfeeding women to pump while at work.

The pods provide easy access for moms, as well as flexibility for the facilities where they are housed.

The lactation pods are accessed through a Mamava app, which guides mom to a pod’s location, opens the pod with the touch of a button and allows mom to customize lighting and airflow. Using the app, moms can also leave digital notes of encouragement for other moms and listen to soothing sounds to help with letdown.

The City of Miami’s pod is available for moms that are either on the job or while visiting City Hall.