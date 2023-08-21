Miami traffic increases 30% - now among top 10 most congested cities in the world

Heat and traffic do not mix well and anyone residing in Miami knows that. As the city has grown with its overall population, street congestion has become an even larger problem.

Besides being annoying, traffic actually makes the world lose money, and it’s terrible for the environment.

According to the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), cars sitting in traffic without moving consumes more fuel and ultimately loses the country billions of dollars.

Perhaps more concerning is its environmental effect, since more cars on the road means more greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Automobiles, motorcycles, and buses actually contribute over 45% of total global transportation sector emissions, according to Our World in Data.

Though the U.S. takes up a large slice of the emissions cake, another country actually made the top spot for the worst traffic in the world, according to a 2022 INRIX report.

London is considered the place with the longest average time to travel from one destination to the next, losing commuters a total of 156 hours in 2022.

The capital city was followed by Chicago (155 hours lost), Paris (138 hours lost), Boston (134 hours lost), and New York (117 hours lost).

With Miami increasing in popularity and population, its general congestion has gotten worse as well. The city actually took 8th place on the ranking, moving up from 32nd place in the 2021 rank. Commuters lost a total of 105 hours this year.

Many cities saw decreases in congestion after COVID. Top-scoring Paris, Boston, and New York City decreased by 42% combined. In contrast, Miami’s traffic has actually increased by 30%, only topped by Monterrey, Mexico’s whopping 108% growth with the influx of new tourists and expats.

Here’s INRIX’s full list of the top 10 most congested cities in the world:

For the full report, click here.