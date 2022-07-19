Miami under alert as first confirmed case of dengue fever is reported

Miami-Dade County is now under a mosquito-borne illness alert as on Monday, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County (DOH) confirmed a locally transmitted case of Dengue fever in a Miami-Dade resident.

This is the first local case of dengue infection in 2022.

Dengue is a virus spread through mosquito bites by Aedes mosquitoes which also spread the chikungunya and Zika virus.

Common dengue fever symptoms include headache; eye pain; muscle, joint, or bone pain; rash; nausea and vomiting; or unusual bleeding (nose or gum bleed, small red spots under the skin, or unusual bruising).

Severe dengue can occur resulting in shock, internal bleeding, and death.

The DOH said most people infected with dengue have mild or no symptoms. Those that do develop symptoms typically recover after about one week.

Health officials are encouraging residents to follow mosquito protection in efforts to stop mosquitoes from multiplying, to protect your skin and to follow the “Drain and Cover” steps.

DRAIN standing water

Drain water from garbage cans, gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots, or any other containers where water has collected.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, and other items that aren't being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week.

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and chlorinated.

Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER skin

Clothing – it is recommended that people who work in areas where mosquitoes are present wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves.

Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing, but not under clothing.

Always read repellent label directions carefully, some repellents are not suitable for children.

Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, and IR3535 are effective.

Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

