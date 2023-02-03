Miami voted best U.S. city for immigrants

While this might not come as a surprise to the many immigrants that make Miami the vibrant city it is today, the Magic City has been ranked as the most welcoming to immigrants, with the most opportunities and the best living conditions for new residents.

According to a study conducted by the global expatriate community InterNations, Miami is the best U.S. city for immigrants, followed by New York.

InterNations, which currently has more than 4.5 million members, conducted a survey among 12,000 migrants who voted based on their satisfaction, taking into account five categories:

Quality of life Ease of settling in Personal finances Economic stability Expatriate basics.

Of the expatriates in Miami, 85 percent said they are happy living in Florida's largest city.

The most satisfied with their city highlighted that in Miami it is very easy to adapt, the local culture is very open, access to internet services is fast, they can pay with cash everywhere, and they can easily use bank accounts.

They also highlighted the good number of job opportunities available as well as the outdoor entertainment options. As negative aspects, they pointed out the lack of public transportation, the high cost of health insurance, and the high cost of living.

The top city in the ranking determined by the survey was Valencia, Spain. The podium was completed by Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and Mexico City.

Miami was ranked 12th in the world ranking by InterNations, which ranked the best and worst countries for expatriates in 2022.

First place was obtained by Mexico due to the indexes related to Personal Finance and Ease of Settlement.

The rest of the top places were completed, in this order, by Indonesia, Taiwan, Portugal, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, and Singapore.

