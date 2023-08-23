Miami woman buys $1 million winning lotto ticket at local Publix

A Miami resident, 69-year-old Amelia Agosto, recently purchased a 500X THE CASH scratch off lotto ticket that netted her $820,000.

She paid $50 for the ticket.

Agosto bought her ticket at the Publix store located on 12800 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. She claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. The winning ticket was worth $1 million. Agosto chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

The Publix story will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Those playing the $50 500X THE CASH, Scratch-Off game can win the top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game. It also has the best odds to become an instant millionaire, with the game’s overall odds of winning being 1-in-4.50.