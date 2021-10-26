MiamiCentral Brightline station to get new upscale food court and a new name

Coinciding with Brightline rail service restart date of November 8, the food hall in MiamiCentral station will reopen under a new name: Citizens MiamiCentral.

The venture is a partnership between Brightline and C3, a global food and beverage company who offers several limited-service culinary brands, according to the website KiLegal.com.

Billed as the “only eco-friendly speed rail in Miami,” the 26,00 square foot, 16-station redesigned food hall, will house some well recognized brands, including Dario Cecchini, Dani García, Masaharu Morimoto, Umami Burger and Sam’s Crispy Chicken.

The restaurants will offer on-the-go dining.

Some of the brands that were part of the previous food court, previously known as Central Fare, who will be part of the new Citizens MiamiCentral include CAO Bakery and Café, Patagonia and Artdevie.

MiamiCentral station connects the adjacent Government Center station serving Metrorail, Metromover, and bus lines. Future plans for the complex include offices and apartments.