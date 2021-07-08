Moment of silence & prayer marks Surfside switch to search & recovery

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, family members, county officials and rescue workers who have been working non-stop at the Surfside site of the Champlain Towers building collapse, came together for a 15-minute moment of silence and prayer.

A video posted on Twitter by Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue captured the scene and showed the large number of people working on the site. “In tribute to lives lost, our rescue teams held a moment of silence & prayer near the Surfside building collapse. With heavy hearts, we begin search & recovery efforts, and will continue to give our all as our commitment still remains to reunite families with their loved ones,” read the caption accompanying the video.

Earlier, an emotional Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, “Our first responders have truly searched that pile every single day since the collapse as if they were searching for their loved ones.”

“Today is a heartbreaking day. But I have not lost hope that there could be a miracle,” said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett.

The death toll from stands at 54 as of Wednesday.