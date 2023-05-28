Moving play exploring Black brotherhood coming to Miami this June

Described as “a powerful and moving exploration of brotherhood and what it means to belong,” by Zaylin Yates, director and co-founder of Brévo Theatre, “The Brothers Size” will be making its way to Miami.

To kick off Brévo Theatre’s “Dans Le Avant Garde” series, writer Tarell Alvin McCraney will explore “the fragility of liberty and the need to belong.”

The plot follows a couple of main characters in the Louisiana bayou: big brother Ogun Size, his younger brother Oshoosi who was recently released from prison along with Elega, his old prison-mate. Complication unfolds into a tender story told about “what it means to brother and be brothered,” and “the complexities of brotherhood and masculinity in the Black male community.”

Held in collaboration with Island City Stage, preview night will be on June 22 at 7 p.m., opening night on June 23 at 7 p.m., and additional showtimes will be on June 24 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and June 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. All shows will take place at Island City Stage, located at 2304 N. Dixie Highway in Wilton Manors, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 33305.

Tickets will be available at $20 for the June 22 preview and $35 for all other shows, which run for 2 hours including a 15-minute intermission. To browse tickets, visit Brévo Theatre’s website.

After the June 24 performance, organizers will hold a talkback titled “Bein’ a Brutha,” which will focus on the intersection of manhood and fraternity among Black men, as well as concepts of love, weakness, the Black male body, and effeminacy. Special guest attendees will include "Universal Man" Mo Beasley, Researcher/Educator, Brian Knowles and Co-Founder of Project T.H.U.G., David L. Jackson.

“Through poetry, music, dance and mythology, this contemporary tale delves into the tenuousness of freedom and the complexities of male relationships. We are excited to bring this production to the stage and to host a thought-provoking talkback about masculinity and brotherhood in the Black male community,” said Yates.

This production contains strong language and mature content.

To visit Brévo Theatre’s website, click here.