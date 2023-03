If you have an early flight out of Miami International Airport, might want to allow extra time this morning as a multi-vehicle crash on SR-836 – Dolphin Expressway - has three lanes blocked.

According to Florida 511, the closure is on the west bound lanes before 57 Avenue with only one lane open for traffic.

As of 6:15 a.m. Monday morning the lanes remained blocked, but drivers can expect delays even after the lanes are open.

