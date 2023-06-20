Attracted to the organization’s mission “to help bring kindness and empathy to children in elementary schools and public spaces with the help of a Buddy Bench,” a local law firm has now unveiled the first My Buddy Bench, a tool to spread kindness, raise awareness, and help prevent bullying.

Panter, Panter & Sampedro has been the main sponsor of the very first Buddy Bench by the My Buddy Bench Project Foundation, an initiative to offer a safe space where children may sit if they need a friend by their side.

The June unveiling took place at Dr. Henry E. Perrine Academy of the Arts, an elementary school in Palmetto Bay, Florida.

Victoria Portela, a former student at Dr. Henry E. Perrine Academy of the Arts, and her mother Mary Portela unveiled the bench with Mitch Panter, Managing Partner at PPS, in the school cafeteria, where they discussed the importance of creating a safe and supportive environment for children.

"My daughter's personal story of being bullied in this same elementary school and now being able to offer a helpful tool to kids and teachers make this a full circle story from tears to joy. We believe that through the Buddy Bench, we can create an environment where children choose to be buddies, not bullies," said M. Portela, founder of the My Buddy Bench Project.

“I had a wonderful conversation with Victoria on the bench. We got to discuss her story, and what the bench meant to her. I am extremely proud of her and cannot wait to see what she and her mother has in store for the future of the My Buddy Bench Project,” says Panter. “Our mission at Panter, Panter & Sampedro is to protect Florida’s families, and this includes pertinent community safety initiatives such as this one.”

The My Buddy Bench Project Foundation is a non-profit that offers resources to families, schools, and communities alike on its website. They look forward to expanding their projects not just to schools around the nation but to playgrounds, churches, and other local community areas to serve as a symbol of kindness, compassion, and inclusivity, offering a safe space for children who may feel lonely or excluded.

