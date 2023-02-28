"My office was in total disarray," Commissioner Reyes says his office was vandalized

City of Miami police are investigating a claim by City of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes that his office was broken into Monday.

"My office was in total disarray," he said about what he found when he got to his office Monday morning, CBS Miami reported.

According to the report, the break-in took place between Friday evening and Monday morning. Reyes told CBS 4 that "My life is an open book, I have nothing to hide. Just ask and I would have given it to them."

For the complete CBS Miami report, click here.