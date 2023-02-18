Mystery tech company could receive $4.5M in incentives to create 3,400 new jobs in Miami

When the Board of County Commissioners meets on February 21, they will be voting on resolution #230243 which would grant up to $4.250 million in job creation incentives to a non-disclosed “global technology company” who promises to create 3,400 new high paying jobs in Miami.

The plan is an expansion of the headquarter office of an existing global technology company in Miami-Dade.

The jobs to be created by Confidential Project Xray, will average $107,000.00 in annual salaries, which is greater than 150% of the average wage in Miami-Dade County, according to the resolution.

Employee benefits for each job created will be $13,000, and the jobs will be sourced locally, according to the application.

Additionally, the mystery company will make a capital investment of $16,299,360 in Miami-Dade County’s District 5, represented by Commissioner Eileen Higgins.

The County’s estimate show this investment will generate $551,963.00 in new Miami-Dade County General Fund Taxes over a ten-year period.

The economic incentives application on behalf of Confidential Project Xray, was submitted by The Beacon Council.

According to the application, Confidential Project Xray, which already has 820 existing jobs in Miami, is expanding and renovating/constructing 101,871 square foot of office space in Miami.

For the complete resolution memorandum and supporting documents, click here.