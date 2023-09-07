National Park Service celebration features Innovation Award to Biscayne National Park’s volunteer program

Every August, the nation recognizes the establishment of the National Park Service, established in 1916 by President Woodrow Wilson.

Today, the agency protects 84 million acres in 400 locations throughout the US.

As part of this year’s celebration, Members of the Biscayne Beach Cleanup (BBC) program at Biscayne National Park went to Washington D.C., to receive the George and Helen Hartzog Innovation Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service.

This is the first year the National Park Service (NPS) has recognized a volunteer initiative for demonstrating significant innovation and creativity while meeting the needs of a park. What set BBC’s 275 volunteers apart from other associations is removing 30,000 pounds of debris from Biscayne National Park’s shorelines. It was a record-breaking amount.

Biscayne National Park covers almost 172,00 acres of islands, coral reefs, and shoreline mangroves in the northern Florida Keys. Its reefs and islands are accessible only by boat. A museum at Convoy Point explains local ecosystems.

Representing in DC for the BBC were Ana Zangroniz, representing the volunteers; Liz Strom, volunteer program manager; Chuck Sams, director of Park Services; Vanessa McDonough, wildlife biologist and beach cleanup program co-lead; and Morgan Wagner, biological science technician and beach cleanup co-lead.

“I have been a biologist at Biscayne National Park for more than 16 years, and I can honestly say that I am just as excited about my job now as I was on my first day,” said McDonough. “Whether I am assessing reef fish populations, removing exotic plants, or clearing marine debris off a reef … I love being able to dedicate my time, energy and passion to preserving and protecting Biscayne’s natural resources.”

The park preserves a rare combination of aquamarine waters, emerald islands, and vibrant coral reefs. Biscayne National Park takes advantage of this unique location by partnering with local organizations such as Miami Dade College, Florida International University, ZooMiami, and Fishing Spots Conservation.

Biscayne National Park offers a range of activities for visitors to explore and encounter the scenery, wildlife, and the area’s history..

Their environmental education program offers curriculum-based, hands-on experiences for adults, youths and children. They can start at the visitors center to learn the 10,000-year human history, then they can look for wildlife along the Jetty Trail or test their fishing skills, and the kids can even earn a junior ranger badge. There is also a bookstore, where purchases help support the park.

Biscayne National Park receives financial support for supplies and fuel from The Alliance for Florida’s National Parks, The Coastal Cleanup Corporation, and the Florida Parks Association.

BBC schedules weekday cleanups from December through April and accepts pre-arranged groups of 4-12 people over 16. The work is considered strenuous. For more information, call (305) 230-1144 or visit their website.