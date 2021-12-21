New area code could be coming to Miami-Dade County

It took 51 years for the 305 Miami-Dade area code to be exhausted and the introduction of the 786-area code and just 26 years for the County to consider adding a 3rd area code in Dade.

Today, Miami-Dade County uses both the 305 and 786 codes. In 1998, 305 numbers were exhausted, creating the need for the 786 area-code to be introduced. According to reports, the 786 code will be exhausted by the first quarter of 2024, Miami Today reported.

The Florida Public Service Commission has scheduled a workshop for Tuesday, December 21 which could lead to a new area code for Miami-Dade.

The 305-area code was first introduced in 1947 and at that time, it has enough numbers to serve all of Florida.

Last week, the FPSC approved a second area code for Palm Beach County as the county is closed to exhausting the 561 codes.