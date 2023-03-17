New bill to address septic tank pollution in 500 areas, including Biscayne Bay

Biscayne Bay is one step closer from being eligible for state funding to minimize septic tank pollution, thanks to a bill sponsored by Miami-Dade State Representatives Fabian Basabe and Vicki Lopez during the Legislative Session in Tallahassee.

House Bill 827 was designed to enhance protection for over 500 impaired bodies of water throughout Florida from septic tank pollution, including Biscayne Bay that has been linked to large seagrass die-offs and fish kills as nutrient pollution absorbs oxygen from the water.

“These measures will reduce excess nutrient pollution within our waterways,” Basabe said. “Importantly, one of the impaired waterways not covered in the current language in the statute is Biscayne Bay.”

Basabe's bill passed through the House Water Quality, Supply and Treatment Subcommittee and is scheduled for a vote in the House this week.

Miami-Dade Republican Rep. Vicki Lopez is a co-sponsor of the bill, which would be part of a grant program between the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and area water management districts, including the South Florida Water Management District.

Basabe said the bill amends the 2020 Clean Waterways Act by extending the funding eligibility to all state impaired bodies of water.

“As of right now in our state, 30% of Floridians are relying on septic tanks,” Basabe said.

“This equals about 2.6 million people, and only 1% of these septic tank and wastewater facilities fall under our water management districts. By reducing excess nutrient pollution within our waterways, we will preserve our natural resources, ensure freshwater quality, sustain and support our fishing communities and, ultimately, protect local economies and tourism industries through the state."

Lopez said the bill is the closest to ridding pollution in all of the state's impaired bodies of water in a quick time frame.

“We have seen a number of disasters with septic tanks flowing into our waterways,” she said. “And I just feel like this bill will finally get us to cleaner water much quicker, and it’s something that all of us should support.”

A plan is in the works for Miami-Dade County to convert 120,000 septic tank properties to sewer, to combat pollution in Biscayne Bay.

The septic tank-to-sewer conversion project can benefit 28 Key Biscayne homeowners by increasing those property values by being connected to a municipal sewer system. It also would eliminate seepage from septic systems into Biscayne Bay.

Miami-Dade County officials decided to focus their efforts on the Bay’s pollution problem when it resulted in the infamous 2020 fish kills and the death of large swaths of seagrass meadows.

The County even created Miami-Dade's Biscayne Bay Watershed Management Advisory Board to resolve the pollution issue and enhance the water system.

County officials projected about a $200 million price tag to complete the project and recently received $20 million in federal funding earmarked for the conversion plan and stormwater drainage upgrades.

“This is a huge win for Miami-Dade County and a true investment in our local economy. We are grateful for the tireless work of our outstanding congressional delegation,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

“Miami-Dade is leading the nation in climate adaptation and resilience innovation. And with these dollars, we’ll work to secure a cleaner, more resilient future for our residents, visitors and environment.”