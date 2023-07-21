Hello, fútbol fans. What better way to start a column dedicated to the area soccer scene than by welcoming superstar Lionel Messi to our Inter Miami Club?

This is an unprecedented event for the United States Soccer League. True, Pele came to Cosmos in New York in 1975, but he was semi-retired after winning the world cup with Brazil in 1970.

Also, David Beckham came in 2007, a year after playing in the World Cup in Germany, where they lost in the quarterfinals.

Never before, however, has a star player fresh from raising the FIFA Jules Rimet World Cup to the skies come to play in the US soccer league. Leo was also Argentina’s captain and top scorer. I would wager that futbol’s popularity will now explode in this country.

Messi’s debut comes on Friday, July 21, against Cruz Azul, in the little-known “Leagues Cup,” a competition between MLS and Mexican Soccer League teams. Messi likely will not start as the Miami coaching staff wants to ease him into full involvement, but he will play some minutes.

Everyone wants to see him on the pitch.

Many are asking why Messi chose to play in Miami. Most believe it is because he chose quality of life over quantity of money. His deal with the MLS, and Inter Miami is great, but the Saudi offer was superior. Messi and his family simply feel safer and more comfortable in Miami.

The US does not have the “Barras Bravas” or extremist fans, such as The Ultras of the PSG in Paris. Fútbol in Europe and other parts of the world is territorial, and fans can be aggressive and violent. That won’t happen anytime soon in the US.

The bottom line: Messi is happy and feels at home in South Florida, which feels more like South America.

Some details about Major League Soccer (MLS)

With Messi in place, let's learn a bit about the MLS. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in NYC, the league comprises 29 teams divided into two divisions, Eastern (15) and Western (14). Inter Miami is currently last in the Eastern Conference.

The 2023 season started in February and will end in October, followed by the playoffs ending in early December. The last cup winner was Los Angeles Futbol Club, its first league title. Its city rival, the famous LA Galaxy, has won five MLS cups.

The regular season pause from July 21 to August 19 for the Leagues Cup games.

The Leagues Cup is a knockout elimination-style tournament. Starting Friday, the world will have its eyes on Inter Miami’s pink and black jerseys worn by Messi and two Spanish soccer stars who have joined the team, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba Ramos.

Cortes is a local writer and longtime soccer fan. His column will run every other week. He can be reached via email at robertokb66@gmail.com