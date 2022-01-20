New complex, with 2 hotels and rooftop lounge, opens next to Brickell City Centre

Visitors to Miami’s growing downtown scene now have a brand-new place to stay with the opening of a new 22-story hotel a block away from the popular Brickell City Centre.

The property, located at 115 SW 8th Street in Miami offers a rooftop pool with cabana seating, and has two hotel brands sharing the property; AC Hotel by Marriott and Element by Westin.

In total, the two properties offer 264 rooms and over 4,000 square feet of meeting space.

According to the website The Next Miami, the building will house over 22,000 feet of retail space and is more than 55 percent leased. A Rosa Sky rooftop lounge and bar by The Restaurant People is also on site.

The Next Miami reported that other tenants include Toro, a high-end Mexican restaurant and bar, a speakeasy piano bar - Il Piano – and La Suiza Bakehouse, a Venezuelan bakery.

