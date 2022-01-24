New mural celebrates Miami’s power couple Gloria & Emilio Estefan

Saturday, a new wall mural honoring Miami legendary music couple Gloria and Emilio Estefan was unveiled in Miami’s Little Havana.

The mural was the creation of Disem305, a local artist who has also created a mural honoring the late Celia Cruz. The giant mural features the 1980’s Latin pop stars of 1980s, when they were dominating the pop charts with hits such as “Conga” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.”

Disem305 posted a tribute to the Estefan’s on an Instagram post. “Thank you for everything you've done for our community throughout the years and for Blessing us with your talent, art and creativity. You've paved the way for Latin artist and creatives across the world and put Miami on the map from day 1. You're a huge inspiration to me. I hope I did you guys justice through this piece.”

Nayib Estefan, the Estefan’s son who was in attendance, told NBC’s WTVJ, “My parents have always been this big to me, but it’s amazing to see them preserved in one of their finest moments in the 80s in Miami.”

The mural is part of an effort by the Kcull Life Foundation, who partners with local artists to improve historic neighborhoods and preserve Cuban-American culture.

The mural is located at 1358 SW 8th St in Miami.