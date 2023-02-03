February is Black History Month, and many organizations, including Miami’s New World Symphony, celebrates the musicians and creatives who have influenced an important part of American culture.

This year, the New World Symphony is planning a series of events exploring the trans-Atlantic movement and the influence of the Harlem Renaissance in Europe.

The two-week event is being inaugurated this year, the I Dream a World Festival it’s part of was kicked off in 2022. The Festival’s aim is to highlight New World Symphony’s “ongoing commitment to inclusive programming and representation of Black musicians and Creatives.”

This year’s theme, The Harlem Renaissance in Europe, represents a time when the United States’ period of cultural innovations wasn’t extended to Black creatives, who were forcefully excluded from the movement. Looking for another form of expression, this frustration resulted in a widespread relocation to Europe.

It looks to hone in on the Black artists who were successful in Europe between 1917 and 1935, doing a deep dive into the impact of World War I, the period of Nazism, and World War II on the pervasion of the Harlem Renaissance and Black music in Europe.

Taking place from February 3-15, 2023, the Festival will include events like a Cabaret Concert, Chamber Music, and a Concert for Kids. To learn more about the program, click here or read on.

Some of the Festival collaborators include Dr. Tammy Kernodle (University Distinguished Professor of Musicology at Miami University of Ohio), Dr. Samantha Ege (Lord Crewe Junior Research Fellow in Music at Lincoln College, University of Oxford), Conductor William Eddins and Branford Marsalis (composer, bandleader, and GRAMMY Award-winning saxophonist).

“This year, the I Dream a World Festival extends its cultural lens and musical ear to consider the sounds and personalities that preceded the Harlem Renaissance in America and how they influenced cultural trends in Post-World War I Europe,” Festival curator Dr. Tammy L. Kernodle said.

The Festival will also be holding an exhibition curated by Christopher Norwood, as well as a lecture presented by FIU/Wolfsonian, and a film presented by the City of Miami Beach and the American Black Film Festival.

“It is more than just an exploration of the ideological and cultural reach of the movement. I Dream a World seeks to challenge the dualities of concert and popular music, provincial and cosmopolitan culture to illuminate how black music, the cultural spaces that incubated it, and the communities of artisans and intellectuals that engaged with it through performance, color, movement, and word shaped the modern world.”

If you’re a lover of music and want to watch an array of spectacular events led by Black creatives, this is definitely a Festival to look out for.

To buy tickets to the Festival, click here.

Here is the full list of events included in the Festival:

Cabaret Concert

Friday, February 3, 2023, 7:30PM EST & 9:30PM EST, at New World Center (Truist Pavilion)

The New World Center’s Truist Pavilion will transform into a Parisian nightclub inspired by the legendary Chez Bricktop. Proprietress Ada “Bricktop” Smith, an American dancer, jazz singer and Vaudevillian, set the tone for Paris’s “café society” and was known for entertaining royalty, movie stars, and writers.

American sopranos Julia Bullock and Louise Toppin, pianist Christian Reif, and NWS Fellows pay homage to Black jazz and blues culture with works by Billie Holiday, Alberta Hunter, Cole Porter, Harold Arlen, Duke Ellington, and Bricktop herself.

I Dream a World: Symphonic Persuasion

Saturday, February 4, 2023, 7:30PM EST, at New World Center (John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Stage, Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall), WALLCAST® Concert in SoundScape Park and live webcast at nws.edu

Sunday, February 5, 2023, 2:00PM EST, at New World Center (John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Stage, Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall)

Conductor William Eddins takes the New World Symphony podium to lead a two-night celebration of works influenced by the art and artists of the Jazz Age. These concerts will be hosted by Festival curator, Dr. Tammy Kernodle. The NWS will be joined by soprano Louise Toppin in works by Coleridge Taylor, James P. Johnson, Scott Joplin, Igor Stravinsky, and Maurice Ravel.

These concerts will be preceded by a discussion on the African Diaspora hosted by Shawn Anthony Christian, Associate Professor and Chair, Dept of English, Florida International University and Nathaniel Cadle, Associate Professor of English at Florida International University, joined by NWS Fellows.

The Sound Heard Around the World: The Music of James Reese Europe

Tuesday, February 7, 2023, 7:30PM, at New World Center (John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Stage, Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall)

GRAMMY Award-winning saxophonist and bandleader Branford Marsalis and Florida Memorial University broadcast journalism professor Russell Motley present an exploration of American ragtime bandleader, arranger, and composer, James Reese Europe, who is easily characterized as one of the most dynamic musical figures to emerge out of America’s music scene during the first two decades of the 20th century, He and the many musicians with whom he collaborated contributed to not only the global popularity of blues, early jazz, and orchestral ragtime, but also elevated readings of Black music culture.

Music for Keyboard

Wednesday, February 8, 2023, 7:30PM EST, at New World Center (Truist Pavillion)

Hosted by British musicologist and pianist, Dr. Samantha Ege, this concert features keyboard centric music by Black composers. Dr. Ege will be joined by William Eddins and the NWS Piano Fellows to showcase this work from artists including Florence Price. Recordings from this concert will be included in the NWS’s 36Keys.com, a digital resource library to ensure this work is available to students, teachers, programmers, and music lovers.

Chamber Music

Friday, February 10, 2023, 7:30PM EST, at Lyric Theater, Overtown

Festival Curator Dr. Tammy Kernodle and NWS Dean of Instrumental Performance Michael Linville curate a special evening of chamber music from Black composers working in or inspired by the Harlem Renaissance. In collaboration with the Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc this concert will be presented at the Lyric Theater in Historic Overtown, a historically Black neighborhood. Overtown’s cultural growth in the 1930s mirrored the renaissance happening in Harlem during the same years and earned the area the nickname “Little Broadway.” Overtown served as a place of refuge for Black performers including Billie Holiday, Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald and many others who were not welcome to lodge overnight in the prominent Miami and Miami Beach hotels where they were invited to perform.

Concert for Kids: I Dream a World

Sunday, February 12, 2022, 11:30AM EST, at New World Center (John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Stage, Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall)

This celebratory program, designed to engage audience members aged four to nine, brings the music from this era to life in exciting and educational ways, with pre-concert activities and an interactive performance. Led by New World Symphony Conducting Fellow Chad Goodman, this concert features jazz, blues, and ragtime and will bring out the bandleader in everyone.

WALLCAST® Film: The Harlem Hellfighters Great War (2019)

Wednesday, February 15, 2022, 8:00PM EST SoundScape Park, New World Center, WALLCAST® presentation

Presented in partnership with the City of Miami Beach and the American Black Film Festival, this free WALLCAST® film tells the story of the 15th Regiment of the New York National Guard, made up entirely of African American soldiers, who served in the French Army in WWI. The documentary features archival footage of President Barack Obama honoring the Hellfighters and commentary from American and French scholars.

Festival Exhibition: Le Paris Noir: Henry Ossawa Tanner & Lois Mailou Jones

February 3-12 New World Center Atrium Lobby

Christopher Norwood, curator and founder of Hampton Art Lovers at the Historic Ward Rooming House curates an installation from The Norwood Collection with art and related works of African American painters Henry Ossawa Tanner (1859-1937) & Lois Mailou Jones (1905-1998). The first internationally recognized male and female African American artists, both found human and artistic freedom in France. The exhibition can be viewed throughout the duration of the festival.

To learn more, visit nws.edu or click here.