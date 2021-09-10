Long a staple of the New York pizza scene, Joe’s Pizza, which in 2009 was listed as one the "Best 25 Pizzas on Earth" by GQ Magazine is expanding south with the opening of their first South Florida store.

Founded in 1975 by Joe Pozzuoli Sr. of Naples, Italy, who at 84 still owns and operates the original store at 7 Carmine Street, Joe’s Pizza has five locations across New York City.

In 2019, Joe’s opened the first location outside NYC when it set up shop in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

New Times reported Joe’s Pizza location in Wynwood will be at 240 NW 25th St. according to owner and /president Pozzuoli, Jr., who confirmed he has signed a deal for a long-term lease for the Miami location.

A representative of the landlords told the New Times that Pozzuoli and the Joe’s Pizza team fell in love with the Wynwood mixed-use space, which has apartments and retail spaces below featuring Uchi Miami, Salt & Straw, among others.

