NHC monitoring system which could develop as it moves of Florida’s east coast, wet weekend ahead

On Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was monitoring a trough of low pressure located just offshore of the coasts of SE Georgia and southern South Carolina, saying it expected some gradual development over the weekend and into early next week.

The NHC says there is a 30 percent chance of development within the next 5-days while the system drifts offshore of Florida’s east coast.

If the system develops into a tropical storm it will become Fred and be the the sixth named storm of the 2021 Hurricane Season.

The system is forecast to cause a rainy weekend for South Florida, with rain chances now at 70 percent for Saturday and 60 percent for Sunday.