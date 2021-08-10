Waiting on Fred. The disturbance the National Hurricane Center (NHC) – Tropical Cyclone Six – and area of thunderstorms in the Caribbean failed to form into Tropical Storm Fred, but the NHC says a tropical storm will likely form by later Tuesday night.

With the 5 p.m. update, South Florida remained within the forecast path of the storm’s center, although now the area is not near the middle of the cone.

At 5 p.m. the system was 105 SE of Ponce, Puerto Rico and 310 miles ESE of Santo Domingo, DR. It is moving WNW at 17 mph with max sustained winds of 3t mph with higher gusts.

For more information from the National Hurricane Center, click here.