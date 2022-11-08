Nicole expected to transition to a Tropical Storm and strengthen, how will Miami be impacted?

With Miami-Dade County under a Tropical Storm Watch, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said Tuesday morning it expects Subtropical Storm Nicole to switch to a Tropical Storm and begin strengthening later Tuesday.

As of the 4 a.m. Tuesday advisory, Nicole was located 400 miles ENE of the northwestern Bahamas, moving NW at 13 mph with 45 mph winds and higher gusts.

The NHC’s forecast track has Nicole moving over portions of the Bahamas Tuesday and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night. Once it makes landfall, Nicole is expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night.

As Nicole is a large system, Miami-Dade County could experience tropical storm conditions with winds of 40 mph extending up to 380 miles from the center and most of South Florida could be dealing with flooding caused by heavy rains

The NHC says Nicole is forecast to be near – or at – hurricane strength by Wednesday night as it approaches the east coast of Florida.

The combination of storm surge from Nicole and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline, the NHC said. Hallandale Beach to North Palm Beach could see 2 to 4 ft of storm surge while southern Miami Dade County, including Biscayne Bay, could see 1 to 2 feet above normal surge.

The NHC says the deepest water will occur along the immediate coast to the north of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

