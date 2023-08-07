North Bay Village to soon vote on proposed Argentine soccer complex

Lionel Messi’s impact on South Florida can’t be measured solely on goals score on the pitch – seven – since he joining Inter Miami CF.

With heighten excitement locally for soccer and the growing Argentine population in South Florida, a proposed soccer complex to be built by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) could get the green light in September.

The complex, which would be built on public land owned jointly by North Bay Village and Miami-Dade County Public Schools would include state of the art soccer fields, padel courts, community center, offices and a police station, the website Axios reported.

The AFA, who would invest $97.5 million over 30 years for the use of the property, plans to conduct soccer training, with the Argentine national soccer team – including Messi – training on the site, possibly when Miami hosts part of the 2026 World Cup.

The AFA wants to open academies throughout the U.S. and the proposed North Bay Village facility would “create athletic facilities where there are none,” Mayor Brent Latham told Axios.

In a separate NBC 6 January report, the station estimated AFA would make more than $750 million over the life of the agreement by running the programs, events, and rentals.

