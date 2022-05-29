Game seven. Arguably the two best words in professional sports. Certainly, the two words that are on many South Floridians’ minds this morning as the Heat aim to upset the Boston Celtics and advance to the NBA Finals.

So, in the spirit of what should be a classic Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 matchup tonight at FTX Arena, let’s take a look back at other Game 7s in the team’s 34-year history.

1997 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7

With their first Eastern Conference Finals berth at stake, the Heat didn’t squander a seminal opportunity for the franchise, defeating the New York Knicks, 101-90, behind a monster game from All-Star guard Tim Hardaway (38 points, 7 assists, 5 steals).

A blood-and-thunder series was intensified by Miami first-year head coach Pat Riley scheming against a Knicks team that he unceremoniously had left the prior season.

2000 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7

Three years later, the Knicks got their revenge. In this winner-take-all contest, New York escaped Miami with an 83-82 victory. In this defensive battle (this was a common reference to NBA games at the dawn of the 21st century), the New Yorkers held Miami to 41% shooting from the field and 29% from three-point land.

Aside from franchise cornerstones Alonzo Mourning and Hardaway, who combined for 44 points, the rest of Riley’s guys were largely silenced.

2013 NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 7

Seeking to win their second consecutive world championship, The Big Three-led Heat took care of business against the Indiana Pacers, coasting to a 99-76 win at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Predictably, LeBron James had a lights-out game, pouring in 32 points while collecting 8 boards. Newcomer Ray Allen, in the waning days of his Hall of Fame career, led all bench players with 10 points while going 3-for-5 from international waters.

2013 NBA Finals Game 7

A couple weeks later, the Heat once again rose to the occasion during a winner-take-all game, this time besting the dynastic San Antonio Spurs, 95-88, to win that elusive second straight title.

With talk of a budding dynasty swirling around a Heat team anchored by James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, Miami held the sharpshooting Spurs to 38% shooting from the field. James paced the starting five with 37 points on 12-for-23 shooting while grizzled veteran Shane Battier came off the pine to tally 18.

What will happen Sunday, May 29?

A former sports correspondent for the Metrowest Daily News, David Ostrowsky currently serves as a sports writer for the Atlanta Jewish Times. He is also the author of Pro Sports in 1993 (McFarland). His next book, Roberto Alomar: The Complicated Life and Legacy of a Baseball Hall of Famer, will be published by Rowman & Littlefield in 2024.