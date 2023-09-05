Operation Green Light to help reinstate suspended driver licenses and avoid fees

An event to mitigate driver license suspensions in Miami as well as discounts on collection fees is now active until September 17.

Juan Fernandez Barquin, Miami-Dade County’s Clerk and Comptroller recently announced Green Light, a program looking to help Miami residents pay their dues and get their licenses reinstated.

“This initiative reduces the burden on our residents who want to do the right thing by paying back their court obligations,” Fernandez-Barquin said in a press release. “During this time period, I have authorized my office to waive collection fees which lowers the residents’ obligations and provides them the ability to establish a payment program if necessary, so that driver licenses can be reinstated. The goal of Operation Green Light is to help as many of our residents as we can during this period.”

Driver license suspensions are common when a resident hasn’t paid traffic tickets, doesn’t comply with or appear at a traffic summons, point suspensions, child support matters, and more.

Any and all court-related financial obligations residents have can be paid at the event.

The event will last until September 17th, 2023

It will be held on:

Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents can attend at the following locations:

Coral Gables District Court

3100 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Coral Gables, FL 33134

Hialeah District Court

111 E. 6th Street. Hialeah, FL 33010

Joseph Caleb Center Court

5400 NW 22 Ave. Miami, FL 33142

Lawson E. Thomas Courthouse Center

175 NW 1st Street. Miami, FL 33128

Miami Beach District Court

1130 Washington Ave., Suite 200. Miami Beach FL 33139

North Dade Justice Center

15555 Biscayne Blvd. North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Richard E. Gerstein Justice Center

1351 NW 12th ST. Miami, FL 33125

South Dade Justice Center

10710 SW 211 ST, Suite 1200. Miami, FL 33189

For more information, log into miamidadeclerk.gov