"Our kids make sand castles in the same sand people use as ashtrays," ban of beach smoking set for County commission vote Tuesday

Planning to visit the beach at Crandon Park or along the Rickenbacker Causeway this summer?

Well, before you reach for those Lucky Strikes, you may want to hold onto your butts -- your cigarette butts, that is.

The Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners last week moved one step closer to signing into law an ordinance prohibiting smoking “within any county-owned public beach or public park.”

The regulation would follow Miami Beach's existing ban, which went into effect Jan. 1, and parallels the City of Miami's similar proposal, which has an expanded definition to include cannabis.

The proposed county ordinance, sponsored by County Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, and now with four co-sponsors, passed 13-0 at the April 4 first reading and 5-0 at last week's Housing, Recreation, Culture & Community Development Committee meeting.

It now heads back to the county commissioners for a final vote, possibly as early as Tuesday's Commission meeting.

Dave Doebler of Miami Beach, co-founder and president of the Volunteer Cleanup nonprofit organization, told commissioners he has spent 13 years picking up trash and plastic on beaches, in waterways and on shorelines.

Doebler explained that up to 7,000 chemicals (70 that can cause cancer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated) can be found in a single cigarette butt (not to mention microplastics), "many of them toxic to humans," he said.

"Our kids make sand castles in the same sand people use as ashtrays," he said. "It's really unfortunate."

Doebler said he's been frustrated by all the opportunities people have been given to eliminate cigarette litter.

"We have tried everything, we've hung ashtray cans, passed out little portable ashtrays, and made (attention-grabbing) signs ... unfortunately, we have failed," he said. "... the only option is to restrict (smoking on the beach)."

Commissioner Eileen Higgins, who wanted to join as a co-sponsor to the ordinance along with Marleine Bastien last Monday, said she was in favor of the ban.

"It's a great service to our residents to those who enter our parks that it's a reminder these are sacred, natural spaces," Higgins said.

County-owned beaches and parks include: Crandon Park beach; Rickenbacker Causeway beaches; Haulover Park beach; the atoll pools at Matheson Hammock Park and Homestead Bayfront Park; the Larry and Penny Thompson Park beach; and the Amelia Earhart Park beach.

Violators would be fined $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second and $300 for subsequent violations.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said earlier this year there have been no reports of problems with people smoking on the Village's beaches.

Mayor Joe Rasco also said earlier this year he didn't see an immediate need to change Village laws, saying he felt that the few people who do smoke on the beach would be responsible enough to pick up their butts.

Smoking is defined in the county ordinance as "inhaling, exhaling, burning, carrying or possessing any lighted substance, most commonly tobacco, and any other lighted tobacco product, with the exception of unfiltered cigars (which was not part of Gov. DeSantis' ban)," but does not specify if vaping will be allowed.

E-cigarettes are considered tobacco products because most of them contain nicotine, which comes from tobacco.

Exposure to secondhand smoke causes an estimated 41,000 deaths each year among adults in the United States, the CDC reports.

Dr. Richard Thurer, a retired cardiothoracic surgery specialist from Coral Gables who was on the faculty at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine for more than 40 years, also spoke at last Monday's meeting before commissioners.

"My primary clinical interest over my career has been dealing with the end results of tobacco and nicotine use, most notably lung cancer," he said, pointing out his concerns with smoking behavior from some young adults and teens.

As the Chair of Tobacco-Free Workgroup, a Consortium for a Healthy Miami-Dade involving more than 400 community organizations to promote healthy behaviors, Dr. Thurer has noticed that smoking, in general, has been on the decline.

"(However), the use of nicotine products, such as vaping products, has increased, resulting in a nicotine addiction (in) teens and young adults," which, he said, has been shown to interfere with brain development and lead to other addictive behaviors.

Last July, the Florida Legislature enacted House Bill 105, which renamed the Florida Clean Indoor Air Act the “Florida Clean Air Act” and expressly authorizes counties and municipalities to restrict smoking within the boundaries of any of the public beaches and public parks they own, dropping the preemption, except with regard to the smoking of unfiltered cigars.

The law still provides exceptions to allow school districts to regulate smoking on school property and local governments to impose more restrictive regulations on the use of vapor-generating electronic devices.

Miami Beach was the first local community to take advantage of the ruling, protecting its tourist-friendly beaches, when officials there approved the law last September.

Mayor Dan Gelber told reporters: “I am weary of the blight of cigarette butts and the secondhand smoke that too often invades our public spaces."

On Miami Beach, violators could face a maximum punishment of a $100 fine and up to 60 days in jail, but arrests could be at the discretion of police, officials said. Repeat offenders could be fined up to $500.

Vaping and the smoking of unfiltered cigarettes and cigars will still be permitted on Miami Beach.

City of Miami commissioners took its definition a step further while amending Chapter 37 of the city's Code, creating Section 37-17, prohibiting: "Smoking and vaping including, but not limited to, the consumption of cannabis, in all of its forms and extract products, in public parks and beaches."

The posting of signage also would be part of the ordinance.

The first reading of the amended proposal unanimously passed Thursday and would supposedly affect Miami-regulated beach and park areas, such as Virginia Key beach and Bayfront Park.

Commissioner Manolo Reyes, who proposed the ordinance, has said he has witnessed people puffing tobacco or sharing a marijuana joint in public parks near children, citing a public safety hazard.

"There is no need for people, and particularly children, to be next to it," he said.