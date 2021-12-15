Miami tends to do things different – and at times – better. If the President can pardon turkeys for Thanksgiving, why can’t Miami pardon piglets and keep them from becoming the main course in a Nochebuena feast this Christmas Eve.

That is exactly what Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava did on Tuesday when she pardoned four piglets - Manchita, Sakura, Shlomo, and David – meaning they will not be going into a caja china - Chinese box – this year.

A caja china is a box that uses charcoal heat in an enclosed space to roast-grill meats in roughly half the time that it would normally take by standard fire-roasting methods.

Mayor Cava hosted – and did the pardoning – during the fourth annual Pig Pardoning Ceremony at Latin Café 2000 in Brickell, WSVN reported.

In a Twitter post, Cava said, "This morning, I proudly granted a full Mayoral pardon to Manchita, David, Shlomo, and Sakura. I wish them many happy, healthy years ahead!"

“A real pork in the road.”