Surprised? With multiple entertainment and arts districts, and the country’s third tallest skyline, Miami-Dade County is on the top list of many travelers when it comes to nightlife.

So much so, that this month, the Miami Metro area was ranked as the No. 1 city for best nightlife in the United States, according to Time Out’s annual City Index survey, with nearly 83% of those participating in their survey ranking Miami as their favorite city to party at night.

With a world-renowned entertainment district in South Beach to the Wynwood Arts District, Miami was also ranked as the third best nightlife city in the world, beating Ibiza, Vegas, Cancun, and others.

“One of the first cities to resume regular business (during the pandemic), Miami became a respite for so many around the country,” explains Virginia Gil of Time Out Miami. “South Beach seemed like a mini, seaside Las Vegas as clubs returned with 2019 intensity.”

