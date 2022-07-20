Pet abandonments causes over capacity crisis at Humane Society pet shelters

With Miami-Dade pet shelters over capacity, due to a significant increase in the number of a abandoned animals the county’s animal services department is turning away some animals and have be forced to close their animal intake for several weeks.

This has left the community with one less resource to aid them in managing the homeless pet population.

Currently, the Humane Society of Greater Miami has over 135 available animals at their Soffer and Fine Adoption Center – nearly twice their regular capacity. They are preparing to launch a program that would allow foster parents to take home long-time shelter residents for up to three-months to help them acclimate to a home environment and get them adopted sooner.

They also continue to recruit foster parents who can provide at-home care for kittens that need extra TLC. Although this has helped alleviate some space, it is not enough, and the shelter needs help.

Rising rent prices and the overall increase in cost of living has contributed immensely to the increase in pet abandonments. To help families, keep their pets during the toughest of times, the Humane Society of Greater Miami created the Community Pet Support Program provides pet owners in need with valuable tools like training, food, minor financial support, and other pet resources.

Looking for ways to help during this difficult time?

• Adopt don’t shop

• If you can’t adopt, you can advocate adoptions and share information about the dogs and cats at the shelter by sharing and posting about them on your social media.

Instagram: @humanesocietymiami

Facebook: @HumaneSociety305

Twitter: @humanemiami

• You can also donate to the Humane Society of Greater Miami’s Community Pet Support Program and Pantry. They are always in need of unopened food, treats, or new / lightly used pet supplies.

If you would like to make a monetary donation, please click here.

For more information on the Humane Society of Miami, click here.