Piano Slam returns to Arsht Center for Free performance

This year’s National Poetry Month will be properly honored by Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation’s annual Piano Slam event.

Back for their 15th year of spoken-word poetry and music, this year’s edition will follow the theme Hot Music, HOT Miami.

Miami-Dade County Public School students from grades 6 to 12 will be presenting their writing skills, especially focusing on the types of music that make them cool in their hometown of Miami.

Of the thousands of students competing, a select few will make the semi-finalist category and later be featured in the Grand Finals concert and competition event.

Piano Slam’s final event will be held on April 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Knight Concert Hall and is free to the public. First-Access Passes, which give guests early access to general admission tickets, are now available for reservation.

To reserve passes, visit arshtcenter.org or call the Adrienne Arsht Center box office at 305- 949-6722.

Finalists will get the opportunity to perform with acclaimed international and local musicians, Piano Duo Spektra, and one of Miami’s most praised dance bands Afrobeta. Outside of the music space, the students that place in this category will also be able to perform with professional poet Arsimmer McCoy.

Those receiving the top awards will receive prizes of $1,000.

"This is an extra special year as we celebrate Piano Slam's 15th anniversary and showcase the incredible talent of Miami's youth. The hot music theme captures the essence of Miami and the diverse sounds that make this city so unique," said Carlene Sawyer, Piano Slam creator and producer.

Piano Slam is directed by world-renowned creative Tanisha Cidel, and musically directed by American pianist Martin Bejerano. The competition has worked with over 105,000 Miami-Dade County Public middle and high school students to encourage bridging the gap between classical music and creative writing.

The partnership between The Dranoff Foundation and the Adrienne Arsht Center began in 2006, when the Arsht Center opened. The two organizations joined forces to encourage and facilitate young artists to cultivate and showcase their music by creating a school-based outreach program within the performing arts departments of nearby schools.

From five middle schools participating in the first year to now over 100 taking part in this event, countless students have been able to interact with professional artists and experience performances in their schools, as well as submit their own poetry to the competition.

The Arsht Center has aided in furthering professional development for teachers, and training educators in all core subjects to integrate music and the arts into their curriculums.

For more information about Piano Slam, click here.

For more information on Dranoff 2 Piano, click here.