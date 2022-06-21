Plane catches fire at Miami International Airport

Tuesday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of an aircraft that made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport. The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo caught on fire after it made a crash landing.

Erika Benitez, spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) told Islander News via email that when fire crews arrived to find one of the wings of the aircraft on fire.

Airport firefighter foam trucks on scene were used to extinguish and place the fire under control. Firefighters on scene conducted a primary search to ensure there were no souls left onboard of the aircraft.

The fire was placed under control and units mitigated a fuel spillage from the aircraft.

According to Benitez, all persons on board were accounted for.

Three passengers were transported to hospitals, two to Jackson West Hospital in Doral and one to to Jackson Memorial Hospital.