In 2020, City of Miami voters approved expansion plans at Jungle Island and now, owners of the waterfront theme park are proposing a new themed 300-room hotel, attractions and retail complex be built on the property located at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail.

The Watson Island project will incorporate green design elements.

The hotel – and accompanying 7-story parking garage with 965 spaces - will carry a botanical garden-theme, including a second-story lobby, dining areas, meeting rooms, retail spaces, and rooftop pool deck, the website Florida YIMBY reported.

Miami’s Urban Development Review Board (UDRB) is due to hear the proposal during a December 21, 2022 meeting.

The plans call for the outdated parking garage to be demolished and the present Jungle Island ballroom and conference facilities to be “modernized” and integrated into the new hotel theme.

Jungle Island will be united by a central plaza and pedestrian boulevard winding through the eco-park grounds, into the Hotel Area, and through to the Japanese Gardens.

