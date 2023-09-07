According to a report by the Only in Dade Instagram account, at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Miami police officers responded to a female acting erratically in downtown Miami.

Upon the arrival of police at 609 Brickell Key Drive in Miami, the female took off her clothes and jumped into the bay with her 3-year-old nephew.

They were both pulled out and were transported to the hospital to be checked. Charges are pending a mental evaluation.

Officers state that the child is in good health, according to the report.

The cell phone video of the incident on the Only in Dade feed appeared to show a woman standing in shallow water around Brickell Key near a Miami Marine Patrol boat, then later taking a swipe at an officer aboard the boat.